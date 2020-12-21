"BTOB's image is ruined now," How Korean netizens are reacting to Ilhoon's drug allegations

Just yesterday, news broke out that BTOB's Ilhoon has been investigated for allegedly smoking marijuana.



Channel A news reported on December 21 KST that police received acquaintance statements and used account tracking to confirm the idol had smoked marijuana with his acquaintances several times from four to five years ago to last year.

Drugs were also detected in hair tests. Police also have secured circumstantial evidence that Ilhoon purchased marijuana with virtual currency rather than cash to avoid tracking.



Ilhoon was discovered while police were doing drug investigations earlier this year. Police stated Ilhoon would pay a broker in cash and that broker would change the money into virtual currency to purchase the drugs.

After the news spread across the media, Korean netizens couldn't hide their shock and disappointment as the group BTOB had a clean image. Many netizens shared their disappointment and commented, "Man, BTOB's image is ruined now. They did so well until now without any controversies," "He did it repetitively over five years... that's too much," "I really liked BTOB, and I really liked Ilhoon's 'She's Gone,' but now I'm so mad that this happened," "Is this true though? I can't believe it because BTOB never did this kind of thing," "I really hope it was only Ilhoon who smoked marijuana, I really liked the group," "I wonder if they broke this news to cover someone else's controversy..." and "Wasn't this from July? I think this is to cover the controversy with the president's son. lol."