Netizens criticize (G)I-DLE member Shuhua's dancing at the 'KBS 2020 Song Festival'

The 'KBS 2020 Song Festival' took place last week, and the youngest members of the popular girl groups such as IZ*ONE, Oh My Girl, ITZY gathered to show off a special performance for the event.

Shuhua from (G)I-DLE, Arin from Oh My Girl, Yuna from ITZY, and Jang Won Young from IZ*ONE dressed in lovely fairy-like dresses and did a cover of A Pink's song.

Many netizens were happy to see the youngest members from different girl groups join together to prepare for this special stage, but some noticed that (G)I-DLE's Shuhua was not up to par with the rest of the girls when it came to the choreography.

One netizen posted short clips of the dance and pointed out that Shuhua did not dance as well as the other members and stated that this was the first time they noticed her dancing skills.

Just as the netizen mentioned, Shuhua seemed that she had forgotten the dance moves at one point and did not dance as sharp as Won Young, Yuna, and Arin.

Other netizens also pointed out Shuhua's dancing skills as they left comments in the online community saying, "It would be a surprise if she didn't get criticized for dancing like that," "That's terrible, she looks like she doesn't know the dance moves too clearly," "I wonder how Shuhua made her debut as an idol," "I think Shuhua should have prepared more and practiced the choreography before coming up on the stage," "I'm pretty sure the other girls had the same amount of time to prepare this song, but Shuhua really stands out in this one, in a bad way," "Shuhua needs to practice more during the time she has to complain to her fans," "She's really bad at dancing," "Jang Won Young did the best," "At least Shuhua is pretty," and "Yeah, she should have practiced more."