Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK, Seventeen, NCT, TWICE, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, & more receive Gaon certifications this month

Gaon chart has updated its monthly certifications for the month of December, featuring newly added artists, albums, and singles in album sales, downloads, and streaming!

This month, three albums have been certified the monumental MILLION certification for surpassing 1 million copies in sales: BLACKPINK's 'The Album', NCT 2020's 'Resonance Pt. 1', and Seventeen's '; [Semicolon]'. In addition, two albums have been certified platinum for surpassing 250,000 copies: TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' and TWICE's 'Eyes Wide Open'. 

In the downloads category, Yang Da Il's "Confession" and Jannabi's "For Lovers Who Hesitate" have been certified Platinum for surpassing 2.5 million downloads. In the streaming category, Jang Bum Joon's "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" has been certified Double Platinum, for surpassing 200 million streams. 

Congratulations to all!

jason2318 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

I need to see Red Velvet back on the Gaon charts again. My all time fav K-pop group ever will be back, no doubt.

jpopkings-17,493 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

