Big Hit Labels's '2021 New Year's Eve Live' adds special guests Halsey, Lauv, & Steve Aoki

Pre-order tickets for the upcoming '2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse' have officially opened!



Pre-order tickets are available exclusive via the Weverse Shop from now until the show date, which will begin on December 31 at 9:30 PM KST. The first ever joint year-end concert by Big Hit Labels artusts, the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' features Lee Hyun, Bumzu, NU'EST, BTS, GFriend, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, as well as newly announced special guests - Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki!

Make sure to tune in and celebrate the New Year with your favorite artists!