EXO's Kai talks about his friendly attitude with his family, his nephews, + his favorite EXO song for winter, 'First Snow'

On August 8, EXO's Kai appeared as a guest on SBS power FM radio program, 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'!

On this broadcast, DJ Choi Hwa Jung complimented Kai on his recent 'I Live Alone' appearance. The DJ observed, "You have such a nice, pretty way of talking to your older sister. You said 'Thank you' and 'Sorry' easily. Are you always like that to your family?"

Kai answered, "That's how I am all the time. I like spending time with my family. Some time ago, my mother came to my place. But she was busy streaming my song the whole time (Laughter)." He also confirmed that his mother watches all of his videos, and added on, "She worries a lot though. So she always says 'Go a little easy' and 'Don't do it so hard'."







Next, Kai also shared his undying affection for his precious nephews, who made their TV debut on 'I Live Alone'! He commented, "For Christmas, I plan on getting them blocks. They also told me after 'I Live Alone' that they wanted to go on TV again."

Lastly, Kai suggest to radio listeners, "When I think of winter, I think of EXO's 'First Snow'. It is a really good, comforting song." On the best thing he did this year, Kai said, "The best thing I did this year was release my solo album. It took 8 long months. I'm so glad it was at least released this year."

