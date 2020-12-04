Park Shin Hye, Kim Sun Ho, and Kim Joo Hun- 2020 was the year of S.A.L.T Entertainment

2020 was the year of Park Shin Hye, Kim Sun Ho, and Kim Joo Hun, who are all under the same agency, S.A.L.T Entertainment.



Looking back at the past year for the entertainment industry, '#Alive' and 'Call''s lead Park Shin Hye, 'Start-Up''s Kim Sun Ho and 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' and 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol''s Kim Joo Hun particularly delivered an outstanding performance, making their names known to the public.



Park Shin Hye who has been with the label for about 20 years since its foundation, and Kim Sun Ho and Kim Joo Hun who joined the label back in 2018, all received many compliments and supporting messages from the industry and general public this past year.

Further, by signing with actress Kim Ji Won earlier this year, S.A.L.T Entertainment ingrained its position as a small but strong agency. Stay tuned for more news regarding S.A.L.T Entertainment's celebrities.