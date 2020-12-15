ASTRO's Moonbin, Stray Kids's Hyunjin, The Boyz's Jooyeon, & NCT's Shotaro spotted heading to a schedule together

ASTRO's Moonbin, Stray Kids's Hyunjin, The Boyz's Jooyeon, and NCT's Shotaro have been spotted together, raising strong suspicions about a collaboration!

Currently, the rumors going around say that these four idols will be working together for a special collaboration performance at the upcoming '2020 KBS Gayo Festival'. The annual event is coming up this weekend, on December 18 at 8:30 PM KST.

After rumors of the four idols' collab stage began going around earlier this month, new photos posted on December 15 have solidified the rumors as very likely, as all four stars were spotted heading toward one destination, but without any of their other group members.

Do you want to see Moonbin, Hyunjin, Jooyeon, and Shotaro doing a collab stage at the upcoming '2020 KBS Gayo Festival'?