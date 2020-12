Rapper Hanhae will be returning with his first new single since being discharged from his mandatory military service duties.

On December 16, Hanhae dropped a series of cryptic hints via his Instagram account. In one image, Hanhae wrote on a sticky note, "12.20. It hurts... Hoo...". Another photo featured a bear wearing a bandaid, while the last photo gave the definition of the English word "sick".



Hanhae's upcoming new single will be out this December 20 at 6 PM KST.