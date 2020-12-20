'2020 APAN Star Awards' and '2020 APAN Music Awards' announce new dates

'2020 APAN Star Awards' and '2020 APAN Music Awards' have announced their new dates.



The two shows had been delayed due to COVID-19 reasons. However, the committee has decided that it will be held on January 23rd and January 24th. The 'APAN Star Awards' is hosted by the 'Korea Entertainment Management Association', while the 'APAN Music Awards' is the first music award that has been officially recognized by the 'Korea Entertainment Management Association', the 'Recording Industry Association of Korea', and the 'Korean Management Federation'.

Currently, many of the winners have already been decided. For male artists, the popular vote domestically went to Kang Daniel and BTS, while internationally the vote went to Kang Daniel and Seventeen. For female artists, domestically the vote went to IU and IZ*ONE, while internationally the vote went to Hwa Sa and BLACKPINK.

The OST award went to V for singing "Sweet Night", the OST for 'Itaewon Class'. The male entertainer award went to Park Ji Hoon, while the female entertainer went to Chuu (LOONA).

For the '2020 APAN Music Award Top 10', Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, Seventeen, IZ*ONE, Lim Young Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, and TWICE were awarded. The KT Season Star Award went to Son Ye Jin and Kang Daniel.

For actors, the popularity vote went to Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. The '2020 APAN Star Awards' has only announced nominees, not winners.

Are you excited for the awards show?