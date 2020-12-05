Netizens are talking about K-Pop idols executing potentially the most dangerous dance move for the sake of their performance.
On December 4th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for pointing out the most dangerous dance move that is frequently used in K-Pop. The original post attached following 4 gifs of choreography that involves violently using knees.
More than 500 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying:
"Omg my knees are hurting just by watching these gifs"
"What are they going to do when they get old?"
"Their ligaments are screaming"
"j-hope and Taeyong, omg..."
"Please stop exhausting their body under the name of performances"
"Why can I hear their ACL tearing lol"
"Idols are humans too..."
What do you think?
