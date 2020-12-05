9

Posted by olmal 2 hours ago

The most dangerous dance move that is frequently used in K-Pop

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about K-Pop idols executing potentially the most dangerous dance move for the sake of their performance. 

On December 4th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for pointing out the most dangerous dance move that is frequently used in K-Pop. The original post attached following 4 gifs of choreography that involves violently using knees. 

More than 500 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying: 

"Omg my knees are hurting just by watching these gifs"

"What are they going to do when they get old?"

"Their ligaments are screaming"

"j-hope and Taeyong, omg..."

"Please stop exhausting their body under the name of performances"

"Why can I hear their ACL tearing lol"

"Idols are humans too..."


What do you think? 

Astres_Dare3,200 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I am not a dancer, but I am pretty sure they learn how to do it without hurting themelves..

1 more reply

4

pink_oracle9,798 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If you look closely most of them have already got their weight supported in the squat before they make contact with their knee to the ground. The full force of dropping isn't on the knee unless you lose your balance or aren't concentrating. You can see in that gif Ryujin gently places her knee to the floor, while poor Lia slams hers down. A good way to tell a stronger dancer from a weaker one I guess.

