Netizens are talking about K-Pop idols executing potentially the most dangerous dance move for the sake of their performance.

On December 4th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for pointing out the most dangerous dance move that is frequently used in K-Pop. The original post attached following 4 gifs of choreography that involves violently using knees.

More than 500 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying:

"Omg my knees are hurting just by watching these gifs"

"What are they going to do when they get old?"

"Their ligaments are screaming"

"j-hope and Taeyong, omg..."

"Please stop exhausting their body under the name of performances"

"Why can I hear their ACL tearing lol"

"Idols are humans too..."





What do you think?