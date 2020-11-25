Young Guy - Old Woman YouTube channel 'a loving couple' apologizes for lying that the wife was 63 when she's actually 73

The Young Guy - Old Woman couple that drew attention by gaining thousands of subscribers on their YouTube channel 'a loving couple' in just three months just recently posted an apology video.

On November 25th, the couple posted the video with the title: "We have something to say to all the people who supported us." The two individuals first thanked their viewers saying, "Thank you so much, everyone, who helped us to reach 20,000 subscribers." Then they began talking about the real reasons behind posting this particular video.



The husband continued to say, "Before, we told everyone that my wife is 63 years old. But she's actually older. She will be turning 73 this year. We didn't want to deceive anyone from the start but we apologize for not being truthful."

He stated they were afraid to reveal her real age because of the number of malicious comments that came with the sudden fame. He then continued to state, "We are confessing because we felt it would be better to be truthful about my wife's age even though we will receive criticism. I am turning 38 this year but my wife is 73."





The couple told viewers they plan to have a wedding and become a legal husband and wife when the situation and circumstances settle down. He revealed that the two attempted to get married legally but the wife's sister was against the marriage therefore they couldn't.

When their YouTube channel began gaining traction recently, many netizens left malicious comments such as, "You look like mother and son," and "The wife is like a grandma and the husband is like her grandson." After seeing the malicious comments, the two even revealed their birth certificate to show they were not related.

Still, there are some netizens who are supportive of the YouTube couple and show their love and interest to them.



