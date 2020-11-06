NCT 127 postpone their comeback in Japan with 'Love Holic'

3

On November 6, NCT 127 announced the postponement of their comeback in Japan via the group's official Japanese website. 

Originally, NCT 127 were scheduled to release a comeback album in Japan titled 'Love Holic' on December 23. However, according to the group's announcement, the release of 'Love Holic' has now been postponed until February 17, 2021 due to a delay in the production progress. 

Meanwhile, NCT will be returning in Korea on November 23 with 'The 2nd Album - Resonance Pt.2'. 

quark1239513
8 minutes ago

Good that means they can rest a bit after Part 2.

0

Tulips_127
4 minutes ago

Yes. They should rest and take a break before releasing Love Holic.

