BoA to release new Japanese OST single 'I Believe' for popular game 'Tales of the Rays: Last Cradle'

BoA will be releasing her Japanese OST single "I Believe" for the popular game 'Tales of the Rays: Last Cradle' today!

"I Believe" will be released worldwide on November 4 at 12 PM KST via various domestic and overseas music platforms, after first being included as an OST for the newly released 'Tales of the Rays: Last Cradle' earlier this year. The OST is a bright and hopeful ballad genre.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that BoA sang an OST for the popular 'Tales of' game series. Back in 2009, she also sang "White Wishes" for another installment of the game franchise, 'Tales of Graces'.