Lee Jin Hyuk's fans will be able to look back on 2020 with him.

He'll be releasing 'Jinhyuk's B-Cut', a photobook that contains unseen selfies, polaroids, and photos taken throughout his promotions in 2020. They're being accompanied by a special commentary written by Lee Jin Hyuk himself, so fans will not only be able to look back on his amazing year, but also go through it with him step by step.

Check out the teaser above.