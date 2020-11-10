What fans are saying about TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel's breakup

On November 10th, netizens were given the news of Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's break up.

It has been reported that the two young artists broke up after 1 year and 3 months of dating. An official from JYP Entertainment confirmed the news and stated the two idol singers decided to separate due to their busy schedules.

The two met in 2018 after being introduced to each other by an acquaintance. However, they had decided to part ways. According to reports, both artists became busy as they prepared for their albums. Both Kang Daniel and Jihyo believed that their career is important to them, therefore, decided to concentrate on their work.

After rumors of dating spread, Kang Daniel and Jihyo admitted to the rumors and began dating openly in August of last year. Since then, they have continued to date with the support of fans.

Some fans and netizens were surprised to hear about their breakup, but some were surprised to find out they were dating.

Fans and netizens commented:

"Wow, I didn't even realize they were dating."

"They broke up?"



"Fighting ~ supporting both of you on your individual paths."



"I was so surprised...I didn't know they were dating."



"When did they start dating?"



"I'm sad, they looked good together."



"They were so quiet when they were dating, forgot they were dating actually."



"So it's true they broke up. Sad.



"Being an idol must be hard, they even report that they broke up."

