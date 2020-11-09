TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel break up after 1 year and 3 months of dating

On November 10, a representative from JYP Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that TWICE's Jihyo (23) has broken up with singer Kang Daniel.

The rep curtly stated, "After confirming with the individual, we've learned it's true that they broke up recently."

Meanwhile, Jihyo and Kang Daniel first met in 2018 after being introduced to each other by an acquaintance. The two went public with their relationship in August of 2019, and have now broken up after 1 year and 3 months together.