54

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel break up after 1 year and 3 months of dating

AKP STAFF

On November 10, a representative from JYP Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that TWICE's Jihyo (23) has broken up with singer Kang Daniel.

The rep curtly stated, "After confirming with the individual, we've learned it's true that they broke up recently."

Meanwhile, Jihyo and Kang Daniel first met in 2018 after being introduced to each other by an acquaintance. The two went public with their relationship in August of 2019, and have now broken up after 1 year and 3 months together. 

  1. TWICE
  2. Jihyo
  3. Kang Daniel
78 45,086 Share 100% Upvoted

21

-multi-stan-woo24 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

aww i really thought they were a cute couple.

I wish them both the best 💞💞💞

Share

1 more reply

16

BTSXTWICELOVER45 pts 1 hour ago 8
1 hour ago

I honestly forgot they were together in the first place

Share

8 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND