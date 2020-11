UNVS has a special treat for fans coming up!

On November 9 KST, the Chitwn Music boy group released a 'coming soon' teaser announcing "The Prologue," a fan song that will be released as a single later this month. In the black-and-white image, a hardbound book can be seen featuring the group's name and the word 'fiction' spelled out in fragmented Hangeul.



Meanwhile, "The Prologue" is set for release on November 16.



Check out the full teaser image below!