GIRLKIND have released the full MV for their comeback single, "PSYCHO4U".

The girls' 4th digital single "PSYCHO4U" is a groovy, slow tempo R&B pop genre, with unique lyrics depicting overwhelming feelings of love. The group's "PSYCHO4U" MV also portrays a cryptic love story, featuring eccentric contemporary dancers.

Check out GIRLKIND's full comeback MV above.