TOMORROW x TOGETHER members undergo COVID19 testing after guesting on EBS's 'Boni Hani'

On November 25, a representative from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that the members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have undergone COVID19 testing, and are currently awaiting their results.

Earlier on this day, EBS announced that a staff member from the set of the live children's program 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' was identified as having come in contact with a COVID19 positive carrier. As a result, all of the staff members of 'Boni Hani' including the program's hosts have been thus identified as individuals who have come in contact with a potential secondary carrier, undergoing testing and quarantining for 14-days.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER, who appeared as guests on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' back on November 19, have also decided to receive voluntary COVID19 tests.



Stay tuned for updates.

