Posted by beansss 25 minutes ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER members undergo COVID19 testing after guesting on EBS's 'Boni Hani'

On November 25, a representative from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that the members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have undergone COVID19 testing, and are currently awaiting their results. 

Earlier on this day, EBS announced that a staff member from the set of the live children's program 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' was identified as having come in contact with a COVID19 positive carrier. As a result, all of the staff members of 'Boni Hani' including the program's hosts have been thus identified as individuals who have come in contact with a potential secondary carrier, undergoing testing and quarantining for 14-days. 

TOMORROW x TOGETHER, who appeared as guests on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' back on November 19, have also decided to receive voluntary COVID19 tests. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

veritastar1 pt 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
So they will have to go into quarantine for 2 weeks no matter what the result is? I watched A.C.E go through this and that is what I understood from watching their experience. I hope no one tests positive. 🤗

Mei_Matsumoto-24,724 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

