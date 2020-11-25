10

5

Posted by beansss

Nam Gong Min compliments Seolhyun for her sweet attitude on the filming set

On November 25, the cast and crew of tvN's new Mon-Tues drama series 'Day and Night' attended a press conference just ahead of the series' premiere. 

During the press conference, lead actor Nam Goong Min shared his thoughts on working with idol-turned-actress, AOA's Seolhyun, for the first time. The actor remarked, "Seolhyun is too sweet. I honestly had no information about Seolhyun before we started filming. I met her not knowing how she acts at all, and the first thing I noticed was that she was taking care of every sunbae and staff member on the set. She also showed a very serious attitude when it came to acting, so I was impressed. She is always passionate about her work and makes me want to help her as much as I can when it comes to acting."

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Day and Night' starring Nam Goong Min, Seolhyun, Lee Chung Ah, and more is a mystery/crime/thriller involving an unsolved case from a remote village 28 years ago. The drama premieres later this month on November 30 at 9 PM KST. 

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
14 hours ago   183   46,356
