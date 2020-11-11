Swimmer idols who could save you if you were drowning

In addition to the basic singing, dancing, and performing skills required to become an idol, many have additional hidden talents. Some idols are talented artists, some are born geniuses, and some are talented swimmers. Check out these idols who have impressive swimming skills below.

Stray Kids’ Chan

Stray Kids fans are all familiar with Chan’s superb swimming skills. He used to swim a lot because his dad owns a swimming club, and won nearly 30 medals for swimming.

Stray Kids’ Felix

Stray Kids is full of talented athletes. In addition to having a third-degree black belt, Felix is a swimmer who got 2nd place at a 2015 swimming carnival.





Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was a breaststroke swimmer who almost obtained pro-status. He has a record of 36 seconds for the 50-meter breaststroke, which is impressive considering his age at the time.

Monsta X’s Shownu

If Monsta X’s Shownu wasn’t an idol, he’d probably be a pro swimmer. In fact, one of his nicknames is Showtle because of how well he swims.





LOONA’s Kim Lip

LOONA’s Kim Lip is definitely someone you can trust in the pool. She was part of her school’s swimming team for approximately seven years!





TXT’s Taehyun

While swimming is just a hobby for Taehyun, he’s someone you can trust. One time, Taehyun helped fellow member Soobin because he couldn’t swim.





ASTRO’s Moonbin

ASTRO’s Moonbin has revealed that he would most likely be a swimmer if he wasn’t a singer — that’s just how good he is at swimming.





SHINee’s Minho

It’s hard to think of a sport SHINee’s Minho ISN’T good at, and swimming is no exception. He won the 50m swimming final at the 2011 Idol Star Championships with a record of 32 seconds 81.

EXID’s Hani

EXID's Han impressed everyone with her swimming ability on 'Cool Kiz on the Block.' She showed off various strokes, including butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle.

The Boyz’ Younghoon

The Boyz’ Younghoon is a trustworthy swimmer who has won swimming competitions at the national level!

VICTON’s Chan

VICTON’s Chan is known to be an excellent swimmer. He was part of a junior swimming team in the past.





GOT7’s Jackson

In an episode of ‘Cool Kiz on the Block,’ GOT7’s Jackson showcased his smooth strokes, good form, and impressive speed.

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri once admitted that before becoming an idol trainee, she dreamt of becoming a swimmer — that’s how much she loved swimming!