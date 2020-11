BLACKPINK teased their new limited edition light stick version 2.

On November 11, YG Entertainment uploaded a short teaser clip announcing the exciting news. Now the fans can soon purchase the limited edition light stick that will be available on November 13 KST.

The teaser clip shows a blurred silhouette of the girl group's official light stick, which is in the shape of a heart hammer. The teaser stirs up the curiosity of fans as many are excited about the new limited edition.