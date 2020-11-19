Stray Kids's Hyunjin & Felix are chic 'Dior' boys in latest issue of 'Dazed'

Stray Kids's Hyunjin and Felix have turned into chic and stylish 'Dior' boys for the December edition of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this pictorial, Hyunjin and Felix modeled the 'Dior B27' sneakers, portraying a mixture of boyish and mature moods. In anoter set of dramatic close-ups, Hyunjin and Felix also showed off their distinct, handsome features.

In their interview, Felix talked about the difficulty of finding time to practice with all of the Stray Kids members present, due to their busy schedules, as he said, "We need to all work together to plan our formations and performances, but there are times when we find that we don't have as much time to all meet. Even so, I think we try to be efficient and have fun in that short time."

Check out the members' latest 'Dazed' preview cuts above and below!



