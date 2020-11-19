BTS's Jin says he'll gladly carry out his mandatory service duties when the time comes

On November 20, BTS greeted viewers and media outlets during a global press conference ahead of the release of their special album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'!

The members answered a variety of questions ranging from their comeback, to possible 'Grammy' nominations, etc. Another topic which peaked interest was the question of the BTS members' military enlistment plans.

Jin, representing the members as the oldest, sincerely stated, "As a male citizen of the Republic of Korea, mandatory enlistment is a given, and when the country calls, we will gladly respond. I am planning to serve diligently when the time comes. The members and I have discussed this topic often, and we all agreed that we want to serve our mandatory military service duties."

Meanwhile, BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' drops on November 20 at 12 AM EST!

