Sooyoung shows off her model proportions in 'Arena' + talks about touching gifts from Tiffany

Girls' Generation member/actress Sooyoung captivated readers of 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine's latest issue with her model proportions!







Throughout the pictorial, Sooyoung pulled off unique fashion styles with her own character, emphasizing her height and proportions. In her interview, Sooyoung discussed her role in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Run On', plus more.

Sooyoung had a fun and touching anecdote to share about her fellow Girls' Generation member, Tiffany Young. While sharing about her love of hanging out with her friends, Sooyoung said, "One day, Tiffany told me that I need to live for myself more. She said, 'Buy and wear clothes that you like, light candles for yourself, and plate food nicely for yourself'. She said I should set plans for myself, not for others. And then she bought me all these things, nice pajamas, fancy underwear, piercings, etc. I think she just kind of threw all these things at me, knowing that I would think about what she said, but not really act on it (Laughter)."

Check out Sooyoung's lovely 'Arena' pictorial below!