SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa confirms debut date with 'Black Mamba'

aespa has confirmed their debut date.

SM Entertainment's new girl group will be debuting with single "Black Mamba".



aespa is a combination of 'æ', which means 'avatar x experience', and the English word 'aspect'. The group name is supposed to symbolize meeting your other self as an avatar and experiencing a new world. The group will be debuting in November. This is SM Entertainment's first new group since NCT in 2016 and its first girl group since Red Velvet in 2014.

"Black Mamba" will drop on November 17th at 6PM KST, so stay tuned!