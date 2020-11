GIRLKIND has unveiled individual concept photos for their comeback.

On November 2, the group dropped one image per member for their upcoming 4th digital single "Psycho4U". In this new batch, titled 'style antique concept', each member poses with antique vintage props that give off a luxurious and a chic vibe. What do you think of this concept?

GIRLKIND's new single will drop on November 4 at 12 PM KST.