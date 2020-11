'The Fact Music Awards' ('TMA') has announced their 4th lineup.

The newest lineup consists of Super Junior, NU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, Seventeen, and Kang Daniel. They are joining the already star-studded lineup that consists of BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, Cravity, and Weeekly.

'2020 TMA' will be held in the 'ontact' version online in December. Stay tuned for more of the amazing lineup!