AKMU get ready for a 'Happening' with D-1 poster

AKMU is almost back with 'Happening'.

The sibling duo will be dropping their 3rd single "Happening". They've dropped their D-1 teaser poster for their comeback, which features a slightly spooky mood. So far, we know that the lyrics to the song include "We're too tender to love in one look" and "You are too good. You're a better person than me." "Happening" was composed by Chanhyuk, and it features a nostalgic melody and energetic electric guitar sounds.

AKMU's "Happening" drops on November 16 KST. Are you ready for their comeback?

lui-c159 pts 41 minutes ago
I’m so excited to see them together again in a long time & i hope it’s does well

