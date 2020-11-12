SF9's Zuho to make his acting debut in web drama 'Meal Kid'

SF9's Zuho is the group's next member to make his acting debut!

Zuho will be joining the cast of an upcoming web drama series titled 'Meal Kid', a drama centered around team members of a food distribution start-up company. Zuho's character Jaekyung is a former idol group leader, who still pursues his passion for music and believes his career isn't over just because his team is disbanded. Jaekyung is a supportive hyung and a reliable friend of the story's male lead Ban Suk (played by former B.A.P member Daehyun), another former member of the disbanded idol group Cupid Boys.

What role will Zuho's character Jaekyung play in helping out Ban Suk's newfound dream of becoming a successful food business entrepreneur? 'Meal Kid' starring Zuho, Daehyun, and more premieres this coming November 16!

