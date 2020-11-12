Theater troupe founded by Block B's P.O. to return with new original production 'Almost Main'

The theater troupe 'Theater Boys', founded by Block B's P.O, is returning with a brand new original production!

'Theater Boys' was founded back in 2015 with 5 founders, all graduates from Hanlim Multi Arts High School - Block B's P.O, Lee Han Sol, Choi Hyun Sung, Lee Choong Ho, and Lim Dong Jin.



This year, the troupe will be returning with a production titled 'Almost Main', which features 9 miniature stories centered around love, friendship, belonging, and purpose. All of the participating actors and actresses will take on at least 2 different roles to fit with the continuation of 9 different miniature plays. P.O. will be starring as a lead in section 5 'They Fell', and section 9 'Seeing The Thing'.



What many fans don't know is that P.O. first started taking acting classes middle school, even starring as minor extras in productions. He then enrolled in Hanlim Multi Art High School with his concentration in acting, which was where he first developed his dream of founding a theater troupe.

Meanwhile, 'Almost Main' will be showing from December 19 through February 7.