SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' which ended in August is returning as a YouTube series, w/first guests SF9

SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' will be returning as a web series, after airing on mainstream TV for 16 years.

First aired in 2004, SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' came to an end back in August of this year due to low ratings. But now, the series will be reborn as a digital feature on a new YouTube channel, the 'Han Bam' channel. The web series will be hosted by interviewer Yoo Jae Pil of 'One Night of TV Entertainment', and in this web feature, fans will be able to stay up to date on what their favorite stars are up to lately on a more intimate level.

The first episode of the digital 'One Night of TV Entertainment' is set to air on November 6 at 6 PM KST, with first guests SF9. On this day, SF9 plan on sharing their thoughts on their 4th debut anniversary, plus more. Other guests scheduled to greet viewers on the new digital version of 'One Night of TV Entertainment' include Pentagon, Jukjae, etc.



