Rookie boy group Ghost9 to make their first comeback since debut

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group Ghost9 have just confirmed their first ever comeback since debut!

Ghost9, who debuted back in September of this year with their 1st mini album 'Pre Episode 1: Door' and title track "Think of Dawn", will be returning with a brand new album some time in mid-December. Earlier this year, the team marked the first ever K-Pop boy group to debut under Maroo Entertainment

Ghost9 consist of 9-members including Jinwoo, Woojin, Taeseung, Dongjun, Lee Shin, Junsung, Kangsung, Junhyeong, and Prince. Stay tuned for more details on Ghost9's comeback.

