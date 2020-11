The boys of BTS will be partnering up with an iconic MMORPG and a staple in Korean gaming, 'MapleStory'!

According to a brand new teaser clip released via 'MapleStory' above, the BTS members are louder, more excited, and more hyped than anyone else for this fantastic collaboration! More details and announcements regarding the collab will be available via 'MapleStory's official website, here.

Are you ready to see BTS's dreams come true in 'MapleStory'?