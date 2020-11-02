NiziU Rima's celebrity parents divorce, Rima's last name changed from Yokoi to Nakabayashi

Back on November 2, Japanese model Nakabayashi Miwa announced her divorce from rapper Zeebra in an SNS post.

According to Nakabayashi Miwa, she will take custody of both their daughters, the elder being NiziU member Rima. As a result, Rima's last name has now been changed from Yokoi Rima, which many fans are familiar with from 'Nizi Project', to Nakabayashi Rima.

Nabayashi Miwa assured her fans and followers that she plans on showing her children her unchanging affection, and asked for their warm encouragements.

Back in August of this year, Japanese rapper Zeebra became wrapped up in a cheating scandal, as he was seen vacationing with another women. Afterward, when the issue became a controversy, Zeebra apologized for his actions both to the public and to his family.