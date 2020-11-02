Police will not perform an autopsy on the late comedian Park Ji Sun per her family's wishes

On November 3, Seoul's Mapo Police Department released an official statement to the press, confirming that they will not be performing an autopsy on the late comedian Park Ji Sun (36).

According to Mapo Police, the autopsy will not be performed per her family's wishes, as they added on, "There were no signs of outsider entry on the scene, and also taking into account the memo found closely resembling a will, it is likely that there was no criminal offense involved."

The police will continue to investigate the case by analyzing the late comedian's phone records, etc.

Meanwhile, previous reports revealed that the will found on the scene, presumed to have been written by Park Ji Sun's late mother, made mentions of the late comedian's recent illness.

A memorial hall has been prepared for the late Park Ji Sun and her mother at Ewha Women's University's Mokdong Funeral Center.

