Junsu (XIA) reveals tracklist for his solo comeback mini album 'Pit A Pat'

JYJ's Junsu (XIA) has unveiled a detailed tracklist for his upcoming solo comeback mini album, 'Pit A Pat'.

Junsu's upcoming 2nd mini album contains a total of 4 tracks, starting with his comeback title song "Pit A Pat" - a rhythmical house dance genre. The singer will be showcasing a dramatic performance paired with the fantastical lyrics. Junsu's other three tracks include emotional ballad numbers "These Days", "Write You", and "On The Day of Snow", originally revealed via YouTube back in 2019.

Junsu's long-awaited solo comeback mini album is set for release this coming November 10 at 6 PM KST! Which track are you looking forward to the most?

