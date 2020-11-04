Netizens talk about BLACKPINK's Rose before and after losing her baby fat

Recently, BLACKPINK's Rose has been the talk of the online community as netizens discuss the before and after photo of the girl group member after losing her baby fat.

One netizen posted various photos of Rose, including the earlier photos of her debut and the recent photos of her. Netizens were able to notice a slight difference in Rose's looks as she lost the baby fat in her cheeks.

In the photos, it was clear Rose had lost much of her baby fat in her cheeks compared to her debut photos. The girls of BLACKPINK all maintained slim figures since their debut, and it is clear that Rose had lost the fats in her cheeks.

Netizens agreed that Rose looked pretty before but became prettier after losing her baby fat.

Netizens' Commented:

"She looked pretty with her baby fat, but she looks prettier after losing them."

"She looks so pretty. Her chin is so sharp."



"She had the baby cuteness before, but now she looks more mature for sure."



"She's cute and sexy."

"Rose was pretty since her debut."



