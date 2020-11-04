Ahn Young Mi, Park Na Rae, Park So Dam, and A Pink's Na Eun of 'Gamsung Camping' burst into tears as they say goodbye

The celebrity cast who have been together for a long time has burst into tears on the broadcast.

The members of JTBC's variety show 'Gamsung (sentimental) Camping' shed tears on the episode that aired on November 3rd. The cast members Ahn Young Mi, Park Na Rae, Park So Dam, and Son Na Eun all cried on the new episode.

Actors Lee Sang Yoon and Bae Su Hwan attended as special guests on the show. While the members were gathered in front of the tent after dusk and having a talk, Park So Dam stated, "It's because of the thought that everyone is disappearing one by one..." and couldn't finish her sentence. She was not able to continue to talk because she became saddened at the thought of the cast breaking up after the show ends.

When listening to Park So Dam, comedian Ahn Young Mi also burst into tears as she asked, "Today was the last day?". Son Na Eun also began shedding tears. The emotion affected the other members as they all began crying. When asked why Na Eun started crying, She replied that she got sad at the idea of saying goodbye to the rest of the members.



Even the always-energetic Park Na Rae began crying in the end as she covered her face with her hands. However, she made everyone laugh when she fell off the chair. Park Na Rae comforted everyone saying, "Today is not the last day."

As netizens watched the new episode, they commented, "Everyone is so delicate," "They have such a kind heart," "They must have had difficulties in their hearts to burst into tears like that," and "They can meet again in season 2."









