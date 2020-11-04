NCT's Jisung unable to perform on stage due to knee injury

NCT's Jisung is unable to perform on stage due to a knee injury.



On November 4, SM Entertainment stated, "Member Jisung is receiving treatment for a knee injury he got during practice this past year. In his current condition, it was found that excessive movements, including performances, will be difficult. After discussing it with Jisung, it's been decided that Jisung will not be participating in future schedules that include stages."



In other news, NCT recently dropping their music video for "From Home".



Stay tuned for updates on Jisung.

