NCT reminisces over good memories in heartwarming MV for 'From Home'

NCT's music video for "From Home" is finally here!





On October 19 KST, NCT members Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Renjun, Haechan, and Chenle revealed the music video for their unit single "From Home," a track off of NCT's 2nd full-length album 'Resonance Pt. 1.'





"From Home" is a slow-tempo R&B pop ballad recorded with lyrics in Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and English. The lyrics emphasize the network of support they have found, having all started as young boys with a dream to become singers and eventually finding one another and a sense of family among the NCT family and their NCTzens. The tender mood of the song is matched with a music video shot in a number of beautiful outdoor settings.







Meanwhile, the "From Home" unit will begin promoting the single together with Mnet's 'M! Countdown' on October 22.

Check out the music video above!