Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

Kim Chung Ha reveals comeback schedule for 1st full album 'Querencia'

Kim Chung Ha has revealed the comeback schedule for her first full album 'Querencia'.

Before dropping 'Querencia' in January, Kim Chung Ha will be releasing the tracks "Dream of You" on November 27 KST and "X" on December 10. Fans are already excited for the singer's comeback, and they're ecstatic to find out they can expect 2 more releases from Kim Chung Ha before the end of the year.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Chung Ha.

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. DREAM OF YOU
  3. QUERENCIA
seafiant329 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

The amount of times I'm going to misspell that title before release.

testralia226 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

So many singles, that's awesome can't wait for it!

