April's Naeun is a dazzling fashionista in Jeju for 'Dazed'

April's Naeun has landed in Jeju island for her latest pictorial with the December issue of 'Dazed'!

In this stunning winter photoshoot, Naeun took readers around beautiful, natural sights around Jeju island, capturing the blue sky, the forest, the ocean, the breeze, and more. The idol also rocked styles ranging from chic 'Dior' to classy 'Mulberry', edgy 'Coach', modern 'Chanel', and more, flawlessly demonstrating her potential as a new generation fashion icon and influencer.

Find some inspiration for your winter wardrobe from Naeun's 'Dazed' pictorial below!