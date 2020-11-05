MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa reveals she fulfilled her dream of working with Lee Hyori

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has revealed she fulfilled her dream of working with Lee Hyori.



As viewers of 'Hangout with Yoo' know, Hwa Sa, Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Jessi teamed up as the project girl group Refund Sisters and made their debut with "Don't Touch Me". On the November 5th episode of 'Cultwo Show', a listener mentioned to Hwa Sa, "I heard that your dream to collaborate with Lee Hyori came true."



Hwa Sa responded, "I fulfilled my dream as part of the Refund Sisters. I think hopes and words are really powerful influences in life. I hope MAMAMOO's album is a huge hit too."



In other news, MAMAMOO recently made their comeback with "AYA".

