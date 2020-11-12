20

Posted by beansss 52 minutes ago

Newly debuting solo artist LØREN, who appeared in BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' MV, is the son of Naver's founder Lee Hae Jin

According to media outlet reports on November 13, upcoming new solo artist LØREN (Lee Seung Joo) is said to be the son of Naver's founder and global chief investment officer (GIO), Lee Hae Jin

LØREN will be making his debut on November 13 at 6 PM KST with his 1st single, "Empty Trash". The artist's debut has garnered global attention, as YG Entertainment's The Black Label has picked up the promotion of LØREN's debut. LØREN is housed under Fire Exit Records but will be working with The Black Label, with The Black Label in charge of producing the rookie singer's content. 

Previously, LØREN also garnered attention for appearing in BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" MV. Not only that, but he's listed as a lyricist of BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls", "Pretty Savage", and "You Never Know". 

Stay tuned for the release of LØREN's debut single "Empty Trash", later today. 

KatyRae10193 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I’m very interested to see what kind of music he puts out. The Black Label usually puts out really good songs and I know Loren does some producing as well

Share

1

lurkingcat_091 pt 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

and This is important because...? He did EVERYTHING on his own unlike most idols, report about that...jesus

Share

