Newly debuting solo artist LØREN, who appeared in BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' MV, is the son of Naver's founder Lee Hae Jin

According to media outlet reports on November 13, upcoming new solo artist LØREN (Lee Seung Joo) is said to be the son of Naver's founder and global chief investment officer (GIO), Lee Hae Jin.

LØREN will be making his debut on November 13 at 6 PM KST with his 1st single, "Empty Trash". The artist's debut has garnered global attention, as YG Entertainment's The Black Label has picked up the promotion of LØREN's debut. LØREN is housed under Fire Exit Records but will be working with The Black Label, with The Black Label in charge of producing the rookie singer's content.

Previously, LØREN also garnered attention for appearing in BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" MV. Not only that, but he's listed as a lyricist of BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls", "Pretty Savage", and "You Never Know".

Stay tuned for the release of LØREN's debut single "Empty Trash", later today.