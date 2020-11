DRIPPIN has dropped the official MV for "Shine".

Since their debut, the Woollim Entertainment rookie group has been actively promoting their title track "Nostalgia". On November 16, the official MV for "Shine" was unveiled, a song which had been performed previously on stage. In the MV, the boys go on their own adventure, continuing the narrative of their album concept for 'Boyager'.

Have you enjoyed DRIPPIN's promotions thus far?