85

77

News
Posted by danisurst 21 hours ago

'Ice Cream' becomes BLACKPINK's 10th music video to surpass 400 million YouTube views

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has just achieved another music video milestone!

On November 16 KST, their agency YG Entertainment announced that the music video for "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez surpassed 400 million YouTube views at 2:06 PM that day.


The "Ice Cream" music video is the 10th BLACKPINK video to hit the 400 million YouTube view count, the most for any K-Pop girl group. And as the milestone was achieved in roughly 80 days since its release, it has also become the 3rd fastest BLACKPINK music video to do so, following "How You Like That" and "Kill This Love."

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the achievement, and check out the 400M poster below!

  1. BLACKPINK
28 3,497 Share 52% Upvoted

3

T_ara_Sone_Blink337 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

And the 94th time they celebrated a 100 million milestone! Because a billion would have 10 such celebrations! Congrats girls and the millions of Blinks who love and support them!

Share

2

pinklalisa68 pts 21 hours ago 11
21 hours ago

I know there's gonna be haters saying stuff about BLACKPINK. Regardess if you like or hate them, they still are successful. Congrats to these queens.

HATERS

H=Having

A=Anger

T=Towards

E=Everyone

R=Reaching

S=Success

Share

11 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
7 hours ago   78   42,318
aespa
aespa announce their official fanclub name
7 hours ago   78   42,318

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND