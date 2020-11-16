'Ice Cream' becomes BLACKPINK's 10th music video to surpass 400 million YouTube views

BLACKPINK has just achieved another music video milestone!



On November 16 KST, their agency YG Entertainment announced that the music video for "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez surpassed 400 million YouTube views at 2:06 PM that day.





The "Ice Cream" music video is the 10th BLACKPINK video to hit the 400 million YouTube view count, the most for any K-Pop girl group. And as the milestone was achieved in roughly 80 days since its release, it has also become the 3rd fastest BLACKPINK music video to do so, following "How You Like That" and "Kill This Love."





Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the achievement, and check out the 400M poster below!