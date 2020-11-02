J.Y. Park and Psy to work hand-in-hand on the new SBS audition program 'LOUD'

Two artists representing South Korea will meet and work together on SBS' new audition program 'LOUD.'



SBS officially announced the production of 'LOUD,' a mega-sized project aimed at creating a worldwide boy group. It has been reported on November 2nd that JYP Entertainment's J.Y. Park and P NATION's Psy will be joining in on the production.



The new audition program 'LOUD' will be airing on SBS, which wrote a new history of audition format tv shows with 'Kpop Star.' The new tv show plans to create two groups that will represent the two companies, JYP Entertainment and P NATION. Expectations are high as the synergy of the three companies - SBS, JYP, and P NATION - will create a powerhouse for a new audition program.



The show is highly anticipated as two artists, J.Y. Park and Psy, who have been kept their individuality through their music, will come together to create a distinguished program.



Foremost, the audition program will be open to all teenage boys who dream of becoming an idol from all over the world, unlike the existing audition programs that focused on trainees who already belong to a company.



'LOUD,' which is created by the two producers who have established themselves as hitmakers of K-pop, will begin recruiting full-fledged applicants on November 2nd. The selected individuals will be able to compete for the spot to become the final debut member of each agency through the program. They will debut as the next-generation worldwide boy group in the second half of 2021 with full support from JYP and P NATION. More detailed information and recruitment guidelines can be found on the program's official website.



