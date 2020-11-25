Kim Jae Hwan gives a preview of 'Every Moment' for 'Bunny's Boys' OST

Kim Jae Hwan has revealed a preview for "Every Moment" for the 'Bunny's Boys' OST.



The preview reveals a beautiful, romantic ballad for the webtoon, which follows a college student named Bunny as she finds romance on her campus. "Every Moment" drops on November 30 KST.



Listen to a preview of Kim Jae Hwan's "Every Moment" below.





