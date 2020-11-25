Ji Eun sings 'Everyday, Everynight' for 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST

Ji Eun is the voice behind "Everyday, Everynight" for the 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST.



The music video follows Goo Ra Ra (played by Go Ara) and Sunwoo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) as they lean on each other during the difficult times in their lives. "Everyday, Everynight" features acoustic guitar and piano, and it expresses the pure heart of the heroine of the drama.



Listen to Ji Eun's "Everyday, Everynight" above! Have you been watching 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'?

